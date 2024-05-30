William L Jews Executes Sell Order: Offloads $857K In CACI International Stock

Loading... Loading...

William L Jews, Director at CACI International CACI, reported an insider sell on May 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Jews's decision to sell 2,000 shares of CACI International was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $857,140.

CACI International shares are trading down 0.0% at $418.87 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.

CACI International: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CACI International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 9.36% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CACI International's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.17.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 24.21 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.3 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 15.08 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.