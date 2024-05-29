If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Eagle Materials EXP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.07%. Currently, Eagle Materials has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion.

Buying $100 In EXP: If an investor had bought $100 of EXP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $923.83 today based on a price of $228.74 for EXP at the time of writing.

Eagle Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.