Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 36.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.91%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $389,283.36 today based on a price of $1069.00 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.