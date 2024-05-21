Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Booking Holdings Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 20.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.22%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $149,798.10 today based on a price of $3776.41 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

