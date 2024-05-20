$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.43%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCHP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,189.28 today based on a price of $96.46 for MCHP at the time of writing.

Microchip Technology's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

