$1000 Invested In Blackstone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.32%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,053.95 today based on a price of $125.92 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.