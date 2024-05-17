Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Onto Innovation 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Onto Innovation ONTO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.76%. Currently, Onto Innovation has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In ONTO: If an investor had bought $1000 of ONTO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $42,896.60 today based on a price of $223.97 for ONTO at the time of writing.

Onto Innovation's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

