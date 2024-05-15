Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Viking Therapeutics VKTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.28%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VKTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,478.74 today based on a price of $77.84 for VKTX at the time of writing.

Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

