Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ulta Beauty 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Ulta Beauty ULTA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.81%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion.

Buying $100 In ULTA: If an investor had bought $100 of ULTA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $465.46 today based on a price of $403.41 for ULTA at the time of writing.

Ulta Beauty's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.