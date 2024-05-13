$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Loading... Loading...

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.13%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion.

Buying $100 In PHM: If an investor had bought $100 of PHM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $620.36 today based on a price of $116.38 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.