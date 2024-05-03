$100 Invested In Ball 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Ball BALL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.95%. Currently, Ball has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion.

Buying $100 In BALL: If an investor had bought $100 of BALL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $707.24 today based on a price of $67.99 for BALL at the time of writing.

Ball's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.