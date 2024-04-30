Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intuit 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.26%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,623.21 today based on a price of $631.14 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

