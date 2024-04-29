Here's How Much $1000 Invested In HubSpot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.38%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In HUBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of HUBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,578.68 today based on a price of $642.94 for HUBS at the time of writing.

HubSpot's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.