$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $8,600 Today

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.61%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,578.56 today based on a price of $208.03 for PGR at the time of writing.

