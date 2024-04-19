$100 Invested In Oracle 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.27%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $319.16 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $290.60 today based on a price of $116.12 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

