Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Humana Stock In The Last 20 Years

Humana HUM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.79%. Currently, Humana has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In HUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of HUM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $18,482.21 today based on a price of $327.32 for HUM at the time of writing.

Humana's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

