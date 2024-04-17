Here's How Much $100 Invested In Onto Innovation 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Onto Innovation ONTO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.95%. Currently, Onto Innovation has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion.

Buying $100 In ONTO: If an investor had bought $100 of ONTO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $597.58 today based on a price of $181.94 for ONTO at the time of writing.

Onto Innovation's Performance Over Last 5 Years

