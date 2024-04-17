Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 34.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.74%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion.

Buying $100 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $100 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $31,001.59 today based on a price of $879.37 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.