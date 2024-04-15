$1000 Invested In Sherwin-Williams 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Sherwin-Williams SHW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,779.43 today based on a price of $318.25 for SHW at the time of writing.

Sherwin-Williams's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

