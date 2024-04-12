Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Icon Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Icon ICLR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.29%. Currently, Icon has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In ICLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of ICLR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $28,551.43 today based on a price of $306.00 for ICLR at the time of writing.

Icon's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

