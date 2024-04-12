Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Commercial Metals Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Commercial Metals CMC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.3%. Currently, Commercial Metals has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,130.72 today based on a price of $55.96 for CMC at the time of writing.

Commercial Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.