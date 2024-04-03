Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lattice Semiconductor Stock In The Last 15 Years

Loading... Loading...

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 16.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.02%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,028.19 today based on a price of $73.52 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.