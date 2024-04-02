Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Jones Lang LaSalle Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.67%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In JLL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JLL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,720.00 today based on a price of $189.14 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.