If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,900 Today

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.43%. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In DKS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DKS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,936.11 today based on a price of $224.91 for DKS at the time of writing.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.