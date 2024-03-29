Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westlake Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Westlake WLK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.7%. Currently, Westlake has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In WLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of WLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,189.43 today based on a price of $152.80 for WLK at the time of writing.

Westlake's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

