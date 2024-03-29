$100 Invested In Riot Platforms 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Riot Platforms RIOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.04%. Currently, Riot Platforms has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion.

Buying $100 In RIOT: If an investor had bought $100 of RIOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $345.76 today based on a price of $12.33 for RIOT at the time of writing.

Riot Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

