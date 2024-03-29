$1000 Invested In Onto Innovation 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Onto Innovation ONTO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.88%. Currently, Onto Innovation has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In ONTO: If an investor had bought $1000 of ONTO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $36,517.95 today based on a price of $181.08 for ONTO at the time of writing.

Onto Innovation's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.