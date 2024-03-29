Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Zscaler 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Zscaler ZS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.12%. Currently, Zscaler has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,723.07 today based on a price of $192.31 for ZS at the time of writing.

Zscaler's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

