$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $27,000 Today

Heico HEI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.51%. Currently, Heico has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In HEI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HEI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $27,166.56 today based on a price of $191.00 for HEI at the time of writing.

Heico's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.