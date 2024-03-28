If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

Loading... Loading...

Church & Dwight Co CHD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.32%. Currently, Church & Dwight Co has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion.

Buying $100 In CHD: If an investor had bought $100 of CHD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $708.26 today based on a price of $104.21 for CHD at the time of writing.

Church & Dwight Co's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

