Here's How Much $100 Invested In Salesforce 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.93%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $296.82 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $535.70 today based on a price of $306.00 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

