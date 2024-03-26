Here's How Much $100 Invested In Humana 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Humana HUM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.89%. Currently, Humana has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion.

Buying $100 In HUM: If an investor had bought $100 of HUM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $309.16 today based on a price of $348.50 for HUM at the time of writing.

Humana's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

