$1000 Invested In Trip.com Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Trip.com Group TCOM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.46%. Currently, Trip.com Group has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In TCOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TCOM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $24,924.47 today based on a price of $45.00 for TCOM at the time of writing.

Trip.com Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.