$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.94%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion.

Buying $100 In FAST: If an investor had bought $100 of FAST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $312.29 today based on a price of $77.01 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.