Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Hubbell Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Hubbell HUBB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.49%. Currently, Hubbell has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion.

Buying $100 In HUBB: If an investor had bought $100 of HUBB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $352.43 today based on a price of $413.12 for HUBB at the time of writing.

Hubbell's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.