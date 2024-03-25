Here's How Much $100 Invested In Moderna 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Moderna MRNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.24%. Currently, Moderna has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion.

Buying $100 In MRNA: If an investor had bought $100 of MRNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $561.44 today based on a price of $110.50 for MRNA at the time of writing.

Moderna's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

