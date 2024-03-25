Here's How Much $1000 Invested In DexCom 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

DexCom DXCM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 25.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.72%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $1000 of DXCM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $139,310.17 today based on a price of $133.38 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.