$100 Invested In H&R Block 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

H&R Block HRB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.92%. Currently, H&R Block has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion.

Buying $100 In HRB: If an investor had bought $100 of HRB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.55 today based on a price of $48.69 for HRB at the time of writing.

H&R Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.