Industry Comparison: Evaluating Salesforce Against Competitors In Software Industry

Loading... Loading...

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Salesforce CRM in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Salesforce Background

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Salesforce Inc 71.77 4.90 8.51 2.46% $2.75 $7.14 10.77% Adobe Inc 44.09 14.28 12.33 9.18% $2.06 $4.41 11.56% SAP SE 56.30 4.69 6.56 3.05% $2.52 $6.2 5.02% Intuit Inc 64.82 10.51 11.92 2.08% $0.6 $2.53 11.34% Synopsys Inc 64.54 13.37 14.81 7.01% $0.53 $1.32 21.15% Cadence Design Systems Inc 81.64 24.94 20.80 9.94% $0.41 $0.96 18.75% Workday Inc 52.45 8.93 9.99 16.16% $0.24 $1.46 16.75% Roper Technologies Inc 43.32 3.39 9.59 2.26% $0.72 $1.13 12.76% Autodesk Inc 61.14 29.54 10.07 16.9% $0.35 $1.34 3.89% Palantir Technologies Inc 264.44 15.15 24.58 2.8% $0.11 $0.5 19.61% Datadog Inc 870.07 19.96 20.05 2.82% $0.07 $0.48 25.62% Ansys Inc 59.75 5.53 13.18 5.29% $0.37 $0.74 15.99% MicroStrategy Inc 53.65 11.11 47.32 5.93% $-0.04 $0.1 -6.09% AppLovin Corp 69.02 17.85 7.47 14.58% $0.37 $0.68 35.73% PTC Inc 94.37 7.96 10.25 2.42% $0.16 $0.44 18.09% Zoom Video Communications Inc 32.14 2.55 4.53 3.87% $0.2 $0.87 2.56% Tyler Technologies Inc 109.38 6.11 9.30 1.34% $0.09 $0.21 6.35% NICE Ltd 47.93 4.64 6.83 2.49% $0.16 $0.42 3.63% Manhattan Associates Inc 87.80 54.78 16.69 19.96% $0.06 $0.13 20.27% Bentley Systems Inc 50.16 16.88 13.58 22.81% $0.05 $0.24 8.26% Dynatrace Inc 70.44 7.19 10.13 2.3% $0.05 $0.3 22.74% Average 113.87 13.97 14.0 7.66% $0.45 $1.22 13.7%

Through an analysis of Salesforce, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 71.77 is 0.63x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 4.9 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.35x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 8.51 , which is 0.61x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.46% that is 5.2% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.75 Billion , which is 6.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $7.14 Billion , which indicates 5.85x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.77% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.7%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

Loading... Loading...

When comparing Salesforce with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Salesforce is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Salesforce, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry standards. On the positive side, the high EBITDA and gross profit figures reflect strong operational performance. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.