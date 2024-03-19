Comparative Study: Visa And Industry Competitors In Financial Services Industry

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Visa V vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Financial Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Visa Background

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Visa Inc 32.84 14.53 17.70 12.46% $6.48 $6.97 8.8% Mastercard Inc 40.48 64.48 18.05 42.16% $3.67 $5.02 12.57% Fiserv Inc 30.55 3.01 4.91 2.93% $2.16 $3.08 6.18% PayPal Holdings Inc 16.73 3.27 2.39 6.87% $2.14 $3.67 8.71% Block Inc 4043 2.66 2.27 0.98% $0.15 $2.03 24.13% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 81.53 2.09 4.17 1.3% $0.66 $0.97 -0.59% Global Payments Inc 34.63 1.45 3.54 1.59% $0.99 $1.51 8.03% Fleetcor Technologies Inc 22.68 6.55 5.93 8.07% $0.51 $0.74 6.08% Jack Henry & Associates Inc 33.35 7.20 5.76 5.43% $0.17 $0.22 7.99% WEX Inc 37.87 5.35 3.96 4.83% $0.27 $0.41 7.21% StoneCo Ltd 27.79 1.94 2.52 2.94% $0.9 $2.18 25.35% DLocal Ltd 40.42 12.23 9.70 9.84% $0.1 $0.07 46.54% Euronet Worldwide Inc 19.44 3.92 1.50 5.79% $0.15 $0.36 10.63% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 13.77 1.75 2.52 3.74% $1.79 $0.2 7.56% The Western Union Co 8.07 9.68 1.16 23.25% $0.22 $0.4 -3.63% Shift4 Payments Inc 50.57 6.90 1.72 2.6% $0.09 $0.2 31.19% Paymentus Holdings Inc 124.28 6.45 4.55 2.22% $0.02 $0.05 24.68% Evertec Inc 31.03 4.14 3.56 2.04% $0.06 $0.1 20.29% Payoneer Global Inc 18.83 2.51 2.14 4.15% $0.03 $0.19 22.21% Average 259.72 8.09 4.46 7.26% $0.78 $1.19 14.73%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Visa, the following trends can be discerned:

At 32.84 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.13x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 14.53 relative to the industry average by 1.8x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.7 , which is 3.97x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.46% , which is 5.2% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $6.48 Billion , which is 8.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $6.97 Billion , which indicates 5.86x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.8% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 14.73%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Visa stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Visa demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Visa, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. Visa's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect efficient operations and profitability. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share within the Financial Services industry.

