If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

PVH PVH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.25%. Currently, PVH has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion.

Buying $100 In PVH: If an investor had bought $100 of PVH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $707.75 today based on a price of $128.81 for PVH at the time of writing.

PVH's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.