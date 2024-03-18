Here's How Much $100 Invested In Altimmune 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Altimmune ALT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.86%. Currently, Altimmune has a market capitalization of $522.24 million.

Buying $100 In ALT: If an investor had bought $100 of ALT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $311.00 today based on a price of $9.72 for ALT at the time of writing.

Altimmune's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.