Performance Comparison: MicroStrategy And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating MicroStrategy MSTR vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

MicroStrategy Background

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth MicroStrategy Inc 67.39 13.95 59.44 5.93% $-0.04 $0.1 -6.09% Salesforce Inc 70.08 4.79 8.31 2.46% $2.75 $7.14 10.77% Adobe Inc 41.64 13.49 11.64 9.18% $2.06 $4.41 11.56% SAP SE 55.82 4.65 6.50 3.05% $2.52 $6.2 5.02% Intuit Inc 63.92 10.36 11.75 2.08% $0.6 $2.53 11.34% Synopsys Inc 60.73 12.58 13.94 7.01% $0.53 $1.32 21.15% Cadence Design Systems Inc 78.15 23.87 19.91 9.94% $0.41 $0.96 18.75% Workday Inc 51.48 8.77 9.80 16.16% $0.24 $1.46 16.75% Roper Technologies Inc 42.96 3.36 9.51 2.26% $0.72 $1.13 12.76% Autodesk Inc 60.68 29.32 9.99 16.9% $0.35 $1.34 3.89% Palantir Technologies Inc 261 14.96 24.26 2.8% $0.11 $0.5 19.61% Datadog Inc 860.14 19.73 19.82 2.82% $0.07 $0.48 25.62% Ansys Inc 57.22 5.29 12.62 5.29% $0.37 $0.74 15.99% Splunk Inc 103.23 35.71 6.53 90.8% $0.47 $1.26 39.24% PTC Inc 91.84 7.75 9.98 2.42% $0.16 $0.44 18.09% AppLovin Corp 64.41 16.66 6.97 14.58% $0.37 $0.68 35.73% Zoom Video Communications Inc 31.86 2.53 4.50 3.87% $0.2 $0.87 2.56% Tyler Technologies Inc 107.30 5.99 9.12 1.34% $0.09 $0.21 6.35% Manhattan Associates Inc 87.59 54.65 16.65 19.96% $0.06 $0.13 20.27% NICE Ltd 46.58 4.51 6.63 2.49% $0.16 $0.42 3.63% Bentley Systems Inc 48.79 16.42 13.21 22.81% $0.05 $0.24 8.26% Average 114.27 14.77 11.58 11.91% $0.61 $1.62 15.37%

By closely studying MicroStrategy, we can observe the following trends:

At 67.39 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.59x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 13.95 , which is well below the industry average by 0.94x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 59.44 , which is 5.13x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.93% , which is 5.98% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $-40 Million , which is -0.07x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $100 Million , which indicates 0.06x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -6.09% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 15.37%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, MicroStrategy can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

MicroStrategy demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For MicroStrategy in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth further highlight underperformance relative to industry peers.

