$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,400 Today

NextEra Energy NEE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.51%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,377.98 today based on a price of $59.94 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.