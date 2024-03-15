If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $600 Today

Loading... Loading...

Qualys QLYS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.68%. Currently, Qualys has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion.

Buying $100 In QLYS: If an investor had bought $100 of QLYS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $609.12 today based on a price of $166.35 for QLYS at the time of writing.

Qualys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

