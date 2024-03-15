$1000 Invested In Celsius Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Celsius Holdings CELH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 65.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 76.32%. Currently, Celsius Holdings has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In CELH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CELH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $309,666.67 today based on a price of $92.77 for CELH at the time of writing.

Celsius Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

