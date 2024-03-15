$1000 Invested In Dick's Sporting Goods 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.17%. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In DKS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DKS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,762.85 today based on a price of $215.87 for DKS at the time of writing.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.