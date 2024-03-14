$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $12,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.98%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,945.89 today based on a price of $104.64 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.