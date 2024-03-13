$100 Invested In Wheaton Precious Metals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.94%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.07 today based on a price of $44.80 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.