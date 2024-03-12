$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,700 Today

Loading... Loading...

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.96%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,738.31 today based on a price of $272.85 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

